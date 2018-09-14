Wolves Have 5 Players Represented In SI Top 100

We are about a month away from the NBA regular season, which means it’s projection and ranking season!

This is what we do when we’re bored and we just want the season to start. Soon, I promise. Training camp is set to open in 10 days.

With that being said, Sports Illustrated recently ranked its top 100 players in the NBA.

The Timberwolves had five players represented on the list put together by Ben Golliver and Rob Mahoney, two very well-respected basketball minds.

Taj Gibson kicked things off for the Wolves at No. 83. Gibson had a career-year with the Wolves despite the fact that he was 32. Gibson shot a crazy 57.7 percent from the field and averaged his most rebounds (7.1) since his rookie year in 2009-10.

Next on the list is wing Andrew Wiggins at No. 74. Wiggins had a down year for his standards, averaging 17.7 points while shooting 33.1 percent from the 3-point line. But he should feel more comfortable playing with a new group of teammates and I’d expect the former No. 1 pick to have a bounce-back year.

Jeff Teague came in at No. 58. Teague has a killer floater that we saw win the game for the Wolves against the Nuggets in Game 82 last season. Teague is one of the more underrated players in the league. Last season he shot 36.8 percent from deep and gave the Wolves some scoring from the point-guard position, averaging 14.2 points per contest.

And then we get to the All-Stars.

Center Karl-Anthony Towns made his first All-Star Game and was All-NBA Third Team in his third season, averaging 21.3 points and 12.3 rebounds per game while shooting 42.1 percent from deep. He led the league in double-doubles and is one of the NBA’s few unicorns. He came in at No. 19 on the list. A top-20 player before age 23. Not bad.

At No. 10 on the list, is Jimmy Butler, which should surprise no one if you saw how he transformed the culture in Minnesota during his first season. Butler helped push the team to its first playoff appearance since 2003-04 by playing both sides of the court at a high level. Last season, he made his fourth All-Star team while also make All-NBA Third Team and All-Defensive Second Team.

You can check out the full list here. Certainly a good distraction from work.