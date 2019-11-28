Wolves Get Hot From Deep, Beat Spurs In San Antonio

The Wolves won in San Antonio for the first time in six years on Wednesday night, beating the Spurs 113-101.

“I acknowledge that in those six years, in that time, in the last 20 years, there’s a number of championship banners up there,” Wolves coach Ryan Saunders said after the game. “So, they've had some very good teams. So, it's been a challenge but we're glad to be the group that broke that streak.

There are plenty of storylines from the game, but the most valuable to the win was the fact that the Wolves shot 18-for-40 (45 percent) from the 3-point line compared to the Spurs shooting just 5-for-29 from deep.

Keita Bates-Diop, who has looked not only like he deserves a spot on an NBA roster but also a spot in a rotation, shot 4-for-6 from the 3-point line and led the bench with 16 points.

Overall, the bench unit was fantastic, accounting for 44 points. Josh Okogie finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and three assists while shooting an efficient 3-for-5 from the field and 2-for-4 from deep. Gorgui Dieng finished with 10 points, five rebounds and four assists. Jeff Teague added eight points, six assists and three rebounds.

“They’re playing great, they’re getting big minutes, big points, big rebounds, big tips, big everything,” Andrew Wiggins said of the second unit. “They’ve been playing great. They’re probably the reason for our success on the road.”

Both Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns hit three 3-pointers each and scored 26 and 23 points, respectively. Wiggins added eight rebounds, two assists and two steals while Towns added 14 rebounds, six assists and a block.

The win improved the Wolves to 10-8, seventh in the West. The Spurs fall to 6-13, 13th in the West.

It’s Minnesota’s second-straight win. It will go for three in a row on Sunday afternoon at Target Center against the Grizzlies. Tipoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on Fox Sports North Plus and 830 WCCO. You can get tickets here.