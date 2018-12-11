Wolves Fall To Warriors On The Road Despite Towns' Big Game

The Wolves put up a fight but could never really get over the hump in Golden State, falling to the Warriors 116-108. Minnesota started out ice cold from the field, falling behind 13-0 in the opening minutes. While the Wolves recovered, ending up down just six at the end of the quarter, they were unable to dig out of the hole that the first five minutes of the game put them in. It was one of those games where the Wolves were constantly going on runs and keeping things close, but could never seize the lead.

All things considered, the Wolves actually defended the Warriors pretty well. But in order to beat the champs you have to be great, not just decent. There were parts of the final box score that looked great—the Wolves outshot the Warriors 45.8 percent to 41.9 percent, they had more assists than the Warriors and Karl-Anthony Towns played extremely well.

However, there were a lot of things that didn’t go well too, some stranger than others. The Wolves had four traveling calls against them in the third quarter—a quarter that decidedly did not go their way. They also allowed the Warriors to score 57 points from three. That’s far too many. Though the Wolves forced 17 turnovers, they only scored 14 points off those takeaways. Tonight was a mixed bag in the truest sense.

In predictable fashion, the Wolves dominated inside and the Warriors dominated from outside. Golden State hit 19-of-43 from range including 11 made threes in the first half. The Wolves outscored the Warriors 54 to 22 in the paint, led by Towns’ 31. Towns had to work for his buckets, but did a great job being both productive and efficient against an undersized Warriors back line.

This is another disappointing loss on the road in a game that certainly felt winnable at times. Now the Wolves are looking at about as close to a must-win as you can get in early December in Sacramento on Wednesday night. The West is so tight that dropping even a few more games in a row could be a problem. The Warriors are a great team so there’s no need for the Wolves to hang their heads, it’s just time to start buckling down and taking care of business.

A few things I noticed: