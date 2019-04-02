Roller Coaster Of Game Results In Wolves' Loss vs. Blazers

The Wolves trailed by as much as 19 on Monday night against the Blazers at Target Center before clawing back into the game and ultimately taking a six-point lead in the fourth quarter.

However, the shorthanded Wolves weren’t able to carry that momentum throughout the fourth and the Blazers ended up outscoring the Wolves 35-22 in the fourth to come away with a 132-122 win.

Some positives for the Wolves: Gorgui Dieng and Tyus Jones were probably the best two players for the team in the game. Dieng had 18 points in just 16 minutes off the bench, shooting 7-for-8 from the field and 1-for-1 from the 3-point line.

Jones finished with 14 points, 10 assists, three rebounds and three steals while committing just two turnovers. And he was efficient, too, shooting 7-for-12 from the field. There’s a reason why he was a +3 in the game, the only plus player on the team.

JONES WITH THE THIEVERY pic.twitter.com/BBB4dngaOW — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) April 2, 2019

The Wolves were also solid from the 3-point line, shooting 11-for-29 from deep (37.9 percent).

Minnesota held Damian Lillard to just 15 points, which normally should result in a win.

But. . .

The problem, though, as it’s been most of the season was Minnesota’s defense. Portland shot a scorching 54.9 percent from the field and 50 percent from the 3-point line. That kind of defense just isn’t going to get it done, especially when you’re outrebounded 50-37.

Andrew Wiggins had a nice all-around game, finishing with 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Although, he shot just 7-for-18 from the field. Karl-Anthony Towns had a real rough night, finishing with 17 points and 12 rebounds while shooting just 6-for-21 from the field. It’s a matchup Towns should have won against Enes Kanter, and those are sometimes the matchups when Towns forces some shots he shouldn’t.

Dario Saric and Jerryd Bayless rounded things out with 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Rodney Hood led Portland with 21 points, nine coming from the 3-point line. Kanter added 20 points and 11 rebounds. Seth Curry got hot late, and finished with 21 points, 15 coming from the 3-point line. Evan Turner and Jake Layman added 13 and 11 points, respectively.

The loss drops the Wolves to 34-43 on the season, 11th in the West. The Blazers improve to 49-28, third in the West.

The Wolves are back at it on Wednesday night against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks in Dallas. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO.