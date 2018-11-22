Wolves Fall To Nuggets In A Wire-To-Wire Battle

You won’t find many losses more fun than this. It was absolutely a disappointing result, and the close nature of the defeat makes it sting more, but it’s impossible to argue that the Timberwolves’ 101-103 defeat at the hands of the Denver Nuggets wasn’t an entertaining spectacle.

There’s a lot that Minnesota can take from this performance. The Wolves had clearly studied Denver’s game, and outside of a third-quarter barrage by the visitors, their active hands and strong positioning flummoxed the Nuggets’ offensive attack. That makes the loss even harder to swallow—the Wolves did so much right and yet they couldn’t finish the job.

The first half of this one was a grind-it-out affair. That’s to be expected when two of the NBA’s best defenses go head to head. It’s funny, last year these two teams were both incredible on offense but struggled defensively—this year that script has flipped. At the end of the first half of play, the Wolves were holding the Nuggets to 44.7 percent shooting from the field while shooting 55.3 percent themselves. The score was only close because the Nuggets had taken nine more shots than the Wolves and hit six threes to the Wolves’ three.

The third quarter, so often the Wolves’ nemesis, reared its ugly head again in this one. The Wolves were outscored 35-18, turned the ball over seven times in the period and allowed the Nuggets to shoot 58.3 percent from the field and 54.5 from three. That quarter ended up being the killer. Minnesota’s 11-point deficit heading into the fourth proved just too big to make up.

They were oh-so-close though. Entering the final period the Wolves locked things down again on defense and looked rejuvenated on the other side of the ball largely due to the inspired play of Dario Saric. In a particularly memorable sequence, Saric had a beautiful assist to Tyus Jones, a hard cut for a basket and a foul, an assist on a Derrick Rose three-pointer and a long two with a hand in his face to pull the Wolves within one, all on back-to-back possessions.

Saric’s heroics ended up being for naught. The Nuggets muscled their way to just enough baskets to stave off the rally and claim the win. The Wolves are now 7-11 on the season. They’ll look to get back on track on the road in Brooklyn. Have a happy Thanksgiving everyone, we’ll see you on Friday!

A few things I noticed: