Wolves Fall To Kings In Road Shootout

This road trip has not gone as planned. In Sacramento, the Wolves’ usually excellent defense ran into a freight train that had no intention of stopping as the Kings torched the Wolves for 141 points and claimed victory.

Minnesota struggled mightily to stop the Kings from scoring. The Kings were not projected to be this good before the season, but their offense, led by a phenomenal second-year effort by De’Aaron Fox, is no joke. In this one, Nemanja Bjelica and Bogdan Bogdanovic got hot and the Kings continually forced the Wolves defense to rotate, finding the open man for buckets. Additionally, the Kings thrived in this fast-paced game—Sacramento had 33 fast-break points to Minnesota’s 15.

The Wolves went into the break trailing 50-63 and it seemed at times early in the third quarter that things would slip out of hand, but the Wolves buckled down in a tough environment on the road. The usual suspects woke up in the third—Wiggins, Karl-Anthony Towns, Taj Gibson and Robert Covington were all excellent, and Derrick Rose had a few of those “how did he do that” baskets to get the Wolves offense going. Minnesota scored a red-hot 42 points in the third quarter and for a minute it seemed like things were turning around.

Minnesota kept the fight going in the fourth. They fell down by as many as 17 but roared back to cut the Kings’ lead to six with just over two minutes remaining. However, rebounding was an issue as Sacramento scored several key baskets in the closing minutes on second-chance opportunities. While the Wolves did damage on the offensive end it seemed like the Kings just couldn’t miss, scoring 45in the period to earn the victory. It’s hard to sugarcoat this one—the Wolves needed to win this game. It’s early enough in the season still where their record can be improved, but this defeat against a conference opponent is discouraging. They had a chance to win and mounted multiple comebacks only to come up short.

However, the Wolves can’t afford to look behind them. Phoenix awaits on Saturday and Minnesota must pick up that victory. They also get another shot at these Kings on Monday at home. Life goes on, even when things don’t go your way.

A few things I noticed: