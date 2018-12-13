Getty Images
Wolves Fall To Kings In Road Shootout
This road trip has not gone as planned. In Sacramento, the Wolves’ usually excellent defense ran into a freight train that had no intention of stopping as the Kings torched the Wolves for 141 points and claimed victory.
Minnesota struggled mightily to stop the Kings from scoring. The Kings were not projected to be this good before the season, but their offense, led by a phenomenal second-year effort by De’Aaron Fox, is no joke. In this one, Nemanja Bjelica and Bogdan Bogdanovic got hot and the Kings continually forced the Wolves defense to rotate, finding the open man for buckets. Additionally, the Kings thrived in this fast-paced game—Sacramento had 33 fast-break points to Minnesota’s 15.
The Wolves went into the break trailing 50-63 and it seemed at times early in the third quarter that things would slip out of hand, but the Wolves buckled down in a tough environment on the road. The usual suspects woke up in the third—Wiggins, Karl-Anthony Towns, Taj Gibson and Robert Covington were all excellent, and Derrick Rose had a few of those “how did he do that” baskets to get the Wolves offense going. Minnesota scored a red-hot 42 points in the third quarter and for a minute it seemed like things were turning around.
Minnesota kept the fight going in the fourth. They fell down by as many as 17 but roared back to cut the Kings’ lead to six with just over two minutes remaining. However, rebounding was an issue as Sacramento scored several key baskets in the closing minutes on second-chance opportunities. While the Wolves did damage on the offensive end it seemed like the Kings just couldn’t miss, scoring 45in the period to earn the victory. It’s hard to sugarcoat this one—the Wolves needed to win this game. It’s early enough in the season still where their record can be improved, but this defeat against a conference opponent is discouraging. They had a chance to win and mounted multiple comebacks only to come up short.
However, the Wolves can’t afford to look behind them. Phoenix awaits on Saturday and Minnesota must pick up that victory. They also get another shot at these Kings on Monday at home. Life goes on, even when things don’t go your way.
A few things I noticed:
- Wiggins was very aggressive early. He missed a few threes to start off, but then started going to the rack where he was far more successful. In the first quarter his only missed baskets were his two threes. Outside of that he was 5-of-5 for 12 points. It’s extremely helpful for the Wolves when Wiggins can get going early. If he can cement himself as a reliable early-game option, it will help immensely in avoiding the slow starts that have plagued Minnesota.
- Dario Saric continues to do all kinds of small yet exciting things for the Wolves. He gives them lots of options offensively with his extraordinarily diverse skillset. Tonight it felt like he was everywhere on the floor—making creative passes, hitting threes, fighting for rebounds. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again as cliché as it sounds: Saric simply plays winning basketball. Unfortunately his efforts were wasted tonight.
- The defense was an issue. The Wolves simply couldn’t stop the Kings from hitting shots. A lot of Sacramento’s damage came from beyond the arc where they hit 19 of their 38 attempts—the Wolves had trouble closing out on shooters and when they did they closed so hard that the Kings just swung the ball until they found somebody open. It’s hard to play against a team with shooters at so many positions because any player being beaten or caught out of position throws the whole defense out of whack—there’s nowhere the ball can stop where it’s not a threat.