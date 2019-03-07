Wolves Fall In Heated Road Battle With Detroit

The Wolves lost to the Pistons in Detroit on Wednesday night in an extremely emotional and sometimes chippy game. The Wolves led for much of the game and kept things tight through three quarters, but tired legs, plus Taj Gibson’s ejection and Karl-Anthony Towns’ fouling out, led to a Detroit run in the fourth quarter as they stormed back to get the 131-114 victory.

Things started off right—the Wolves went right at the Pistons from the opening tip, going up by as many as 16 in the opening period. Their defense especially shone—Minnesota only allowed 22 first-quarter points to Detroit and scored 35 of their own.

It’s never a good policy to blame the officiating—players lose games, not refs—but there were certainly a few calls down the stretch that the Wolves saw differently than the officials. That was highlighted by Gibson’s ejection when he was assessed a Flagrant 2 for what seemed like incidental contact when trying to box out Andre Drummond. Towns also fouled out on some contact away from the ball that looked very much like it was initiated by Drummond.

However, there are a lot of things the Wolves could have done to earn this victory that were completely in their hands. They allowed the Pistons to shoot 53.8 percent from the floor and 42.4 percent from three. They turned the ball over 13 times. They let the Pistons’ bench drop 70 points.

The Wolves were led by Towns who played just 28 minutes due to foul trouble but still managed 24 points, four rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Andrew Wiggins was also solid, scoring 18 on an efficient eight-of-15 from the field. Wiggins also had four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block.

Headed into their next few games, Minnesota needs to be careful not to fall into the trap of feeling like this game was stolen from them. While there are certainly moments that maybe should have gone differently, the Wolves need to focus on what they need to do better next time. This was a schedule loss in a lot of ways for Minnesota—a brutal home/away back to back against a team on a hot streak—but the first thing on their minds should be preparing for the Knicks and Wizards this weekend. They can be mad on the plane and maybe even the rest of the night, but when the sun rises tomorrow, it’s focus time. This one got away, yes, but the next ones can’t.

Stay tuned for more coverage of what should be a great opportunity over the weekend for the Wolves to pick up back-to-back wins.