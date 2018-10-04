Wolves Fall To Clippers In Preseason Action

The Wolves fell to the Clippers 128-101 on Wednesday night.

Minnesota played 15 players in the loss.

The main concern for the Timberwolves was defensively. They allowed 69 first-half points and 59 second-half points. That’s just not good.

“Well we started slowly and then came back,” Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said after the game. “I knew the way the first quarter went it was just too much too easy, and then we came back and did the same things again. We can’t win like that.”

There weren’t many highlights defensively for the Wolves, but this play from wing Andrew Wiggins was one of them. Great positioning for the block, and even better hustle to save the ball and start a break.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Wolves with 18 points and seven rebounds in 25 minutes. Wiggins added 12 points. The bench, for the second game in a row, was very solid. Tyus Jones, Keita Bates-Diop, Anthony Tolliver and Josh Okogie combined for 41 points. Bates-Diop was especially impressive, finishing with 11 points, shooting 5-for-6 from the field.

“He knows when he should shoot, he knows when he should pass, he is trying to do the right things defensively,” Thibodeau said. “He is very long, he can impact shots.”

It’ll be a quick turnaround for the Wolves. They’ll have Thursday off before hosting the Thunder on Friday at Target Center. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO.