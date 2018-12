The Kings embarrassed the Wolves last Wednesday and it’s clear that Minnesota took it personally. It was a complete reversal on Monday night as the Wolves ran the Kings out of Target Center 132-105in one of their best performances of the season and improved to 11-4 at home on the year.

It was a much-needed victory for the Wolves, who had lost four in a row before this contest. Everyone contributed for Minnesota and several bench players came up big as Minnesota was building their lead. By the end of the night all nine Wolves who played rotational minutes had reached double digits—a franchise record for single-game double-digit scoring. Additionally, every Timberwolves player who played scored at least a basket. More importantly, the team secured a victory that not only got them back on track in their fight to get into playoff contention but should boost their morale heading into another key stretch of games.

YOU A BAAAD MAN, KAT pic.twitter.com/83fJAQz2KI — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) December 18, 2018

The Wolves did most of their damage in the first half. After jumping out to a quick 14-4 lead on the effort of Karl-Anthony Towns and Derrick Rose, the Wolves went into the second quarter up 15. Then the bench took over. The lineup of Tyus Jones, Josh Okogie, Robert Covington, Dario Saric and Gorgui Dieng absolutely crushed the Kings on both end of the floor. Okogie was particularly brilliant—putting together one of the most impressive individual stretches of basketball the Wolves have seen in some time.

Josh Okogie in the 2nd quarter. Dear sweet mother of Zeus pic.twitter.com/xO9VoChKDG — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) December 18, 2018

Behind Okogie’s effort and the consistently brilliant playmaking of Saric, the Wolves ended up outscoring the Kings 36-21 in the second quarter. There was a bit of nervousness in the building as the Kings came out hot in the second half, going on an 18-1 run to start the third quarter and cutting a 36-point Wolves lead to 12. However, the Wolves quickly locked down and went into the fourth quarter up 26 points. They never even came close to relinquishing that lead, winning by 27.

The defense, which was such an issue against these same Kings in their last meeting, was absolutely brilliant tonight—with the exception of that third-quarter Kings run. The Wolves ended up giving up 36fewer points to the Kings than they did in their last contest and held the Kings to just 42.2-percent shooting from the field.

A few things I noticed:

The Wolves assisted on 37of their 48 made shots. That’s an excellent mark. We all know the Wolves offense works better when they are moving the ball and that was on full display tonight. Most of those assists were courtesy of the Wolves point guards—Rose had 11 and Jones had 10. It was both of their first double-doubles of the year.

point gawds don't gotta look pic.twitter.com/ucCT5K48Au — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) December 18, 2018

There was a camp of Wolves fans who were concerned after watching Covington’s last few games. That makes sense as he hadn’t looked fully healthy and was having trouble performing his usual feats of defensive wizardry. Those fans can rest easy tonight. Though Covington wasn’t perfect, he managed a good game with two steals and a block along with more of those types of game-changing defensive plays we’ve grown accustomed to. He also scored 13 points including two three-pointers.

Not enough credit can be given to the Wolves’ bench tonight. All four of the Wolves rotational pieces off the bench (Dieng, Saric, Jones and Okogie) had a plus minus of over 27 and all except for Okogie shot over 65 percent from the floor. This unit is really gelling together and it’s given the Wolves an edge not only this game but this entire season. This is a bench unit that expands leads not just holds them. In this high-scoring and talented league, that’s at a premium.

The Wolves are back in action to take on the twin towers of Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond when Detroit comes to town on Wednesday. You can get your tickets for what should be another exciting contest here.