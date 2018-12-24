Wolves Emerge Victorious In OKC Thriller

The Wolves wanted a win badly tonight and they got one in thrilling fashion, going into the home of one of the hottest teams in the league and going toe-to-toe with them in one of their best all-around performances of the season. That’s right, the Wolves won in Oklahoma City tonight 114-112. It will be a happy trip back to Minneapolis where the Wolves will spend Christmas before heading to Chicago to take on the Bulls.

There was so much good in this game—the Wolves had just lost a close one to Detroit, but finding themselves in another tight game, this time on the road, they didn’t shrink from the moment. Instead they buckled down and found a way to earn their first road win against a Western Conference opponent this season. Let’s hope it starts a trend.

The Minnesota offense came out hot against a very good OKC defense, scoring 35 in the first period to build a 10-point lead. That effort was led by Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins who scored 11 and 15 pointes respectively in the first quarter. However, things took a turn in the second and the Thunder hung 38 points on the Wolves, who only answered with 18 of their own. Oklahoma City took a 53-63 lead into the half.

The Wolves had an answer in the third, with Josh Okogie and the Wolves’ bench unit helping Minnesota go on a huge run on towards the end of the quarter. They erased the Thunder lead and the Wolves went into the fourth quarter up six. The final period was a back-and-forth affair, but when the buzzer sounded the Wolves had the advantage.

The story of this game was the Wolves’ third-quarter defense and their offensive production down the stretch against Oklahoma City’s defense. They held Paul George to just two third-quarter points and only allowed the Thunder to score 17 in the period. Additionally, they fouled Russel Westbrook out late so that when the Thunder had the ball with an opportunity to go ahead with just under four seconds remaining in the game, they were without their first option on offense.

Many Wolves turned in clutch play—that’s what you need to do to win. Wiggins had his best overall game of the season including an absolutely crazy layup with 14.3 seconds left and a key trip to the line on an offensive rebound with 7.3 seconds remaining. Dario Saric got the Wolves their final lead with a cold-blooded three-pointer with 36.7 seconds left, and before that it was the Robert Covington three-point show—he had two in the period and one more play that ended up being a three-point play when he was fouled. Okogie was clutch as well—he was switched onto George on the final shot attempt and held his ground beyond the arc to secure the win for the Wolves.

The Wolves banded together and refused to lie down for a Thunder team that desperately wanted to impose their will. It was the perfect combination of poise and passion—just what the doctor ordered.

A few things I noticed:

The Wolves’ three-point shooting was back tonight. They made 14 of them on 51.9-percent shooting. That’s the kind of volume and efficiency that make it hard to lose. Against the Thunder’s defense, production from beyond the arc is killer. They’re not going to let you make as many baskets as usual, it’s great if some of those makes are threes.

Covington has been flashing a clutch streak lately. He hit a few big shots against the Pistons, though his efforts were ultimately fruitless. RoCo was phenomenal again tonight. He seems to relish big moments and takes every opportunity to come up big for his squad.

Jerryd Bayless got his most significant time of the season and played well, finishing with seven points including two three-pointers. Saric and Covington justifiably got most of the attention in the Wolves’ trade with Philly, but having a veteran backup like Bayless ready to go when your starters are on the shelf is awesome.

The Wolves have a few days off before they travel to Chicago to take on the Bulls.