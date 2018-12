The Wolves lost at home in overtime to the Detroit Pisons 129-123 on Wednesday night after relinquishing a big third-quarter lead. There were plenty of great moments, but they turned out to be for naught, as the Wolves couldn’t capitalize on a 33-point game from Derrick Rose and a great shooting performance from Robert Covington.

In what is becoming a bit of a pattern, the Wolves got off to another slow start but quickly bounced back behind the efforts of Rose and Taj Gibson. Then Karl-Anthony Towns took over. The big man was excellent, particularly in the final moments of the first quarter when in one sequence he ran the floor for a dunk and immediately blocked a shot on the other end.

It was a different group but similar results in the second—Dario Saric and Covington caught fire and led the Wolves on a 36-point quarter to put Detroit in the hole headed into halftime. Notably, the Wolves also held the Pistons to 27 in the first half and 26 in the second.

The second half was the D-Rose show. Let’s be honest, we knew this was coming. Rose had slowed down a bit after a blazing-hot start to the season, but in the last few games he’d been showing off the types of dribble moves and hesitations that were working so well for him early on—it was only a matter of time before he had a big game. Rose finished with 33 points—21 of those coming in the second half and overtime.

Wiggins was also phenomenal in the third quarter, locking in on passing lanes and playing with focused aggression. He scored eight in the quarter, but his impact was felt beyond that—his and Rose’s incredible play helped the Wolves take a 92-78 lead into the fourth quarter.

Things unraveled a bit in the fourth. The Pistons took the lead 116-115 with 30 seconds left in the game but Covington answered with an absolute dagger off a second-chance three-pointer—he had 14 in the fourth quarter and looked absolutely unstoppable. However, Andre Drummond hit a last-second shot at the rim to bring on overtime.

The main issue for the Wolves was their defense in the second half. Detroit scored 40 in the fourth quarter and ended up shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 20-of-48 from three. Reggie Bullock did most of that damage, shooting an insane 7-of-12 from beyond the arc.

Overtime just didn’t go the Wolves’ way tonight with both Towns and Gibson fouling out and Minnesota struggling to score while Detroit continued to pour it on. At the end of the day, some things just didn’t break the Wolves’ way tonight. They played very well for so much of the game but lost it in the final period. Nothing to do at this point but move on to the next one.

A few things I noticed:

The Wolves couldn’t buy a three pointer tonight. They only made nine of their 33 attempts from deep—five of those coming from Covington. That’s not a recipe for success.

The Wolves did win the turnover battle tonight 13-7, but only scored 10 points off turnovers to the Pistons’ 21. That’s a wild statistic but not one that will lead to many wins. You need to capitalize on those kinds of opportunities.

The Wolves take the court again on Friday in San Antonio where they will look to bounce back from tonight’s disappointing loss.