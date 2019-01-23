Wolves Dominate In Phoenix Behind Group Effort

Unlike Sunday’s down-to-the-wire game, there was no doubt in Tuesday night’s game between the Wolves and Suns.

Minnesota took down Phoenix on the road, 118-91, with five players hitting double digits.

The Wolves outscored the Suns by at least five in every quarter.

Minnesota won the season series, 2-1.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the way with 25 points, 18 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block. Josh Okogie finished with a career-high 21 points to go with five rebounds and two steals. He did all of that in just 24 minutes.

four threes and a new career high of 21 for @CallMe_NonStop!!! ... and we've still got a quarter left. pic.twitter.com/jEfCb8olEi — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 23, 2019

Andrew Wiggins scored 17 points, but more impressively, he hauled in nine rebounds. He was a game-best +26.

Wiggs gifts KAT assist No. 7 from the corner pic.twitter.com/bX44zaxLLV — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 23, 2019

Jerryd Bayless gave the Wolves huge minutes off the bench with Jeff Teague and Tyus Jones both out with ankle injuries. Bayless finished with 14 points and seven assists. Taj Gibson rounded things out with 13 points and seven rebounds.

The Wolves were huge on the glass, outrebounding the Suns 64-34.

Josh Jackson led Phoenix with 27 points and 10 rebounds. Devin Booker added 14. Dragan Bender and Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 13 points each.

It was a game the Wolves should have won, but that doesn’t make it count any less.

With the win, Minnesota moves to 23-24 on the season, 11th in the West and just two games back from a playoff spot.

Phoenix falls to 11-38, 15th in the West.

The Wolves can get back to .500 on Thursday in Los Angeles against the Lakers. It’s a huge game with the Lakers in ninth in the West, just 1.5 games ahead of the Wolves. Tipoff is set for 9:30 p.m. on TNT and 830 WCCO.