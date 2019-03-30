Wolves Dig Deep, Take Down Mighty Warriors In Overtime

What a game.

Despite being down 14 points at halftime, the shorthanded Timberwolves dug deep and grinded out a 131-130 overtime win over the Golden State Warriors on Friday night at Target Center.

The Wolves have now beaten the Warriors, the NBA champions three of the last four seasons, in each of the last four seasons.

It would have been easy for the injury-riddled Wolves to come out flat in this game, given their injury situation. That would have been the approach taken by most NBA teams who are eliminated from playoff contention.

But they didn’t and despite being down 14 at half, the Wolves outscored the Warriors 32-18 in the third quarter which ignited a second-half comeback in a game in which NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was in attendance.

The Wolves had a chance to win the game to end regulation. The game was tied 115-115 with 21.8 seconds left after a suspect foul call on Andrew Wiggins which resulted in Draymond Green hitting one of two free throws to tie the game.

Wiggins missed both shots to end regulation, but the Wolves came out with all of the energy in the extra five minutes.

The Wolves jumped out to a 123-117 with three minutes left in overtime thanks to back-to-back 3-pointers from Anthony Tolliver and Jerryd Bayless.

Game over, right?

It felt like it actually just started in front of a sold-out Target Center crowd.

Minnesota led 130-127 with 0.8 seconds left in the game. Steph Curry drilled a corner 3-pointer that was heavily contested by Bayless because that’s what Steph Curry does.

Headed to a second-overtime, right?

Well . . .

With 0.5 seconds left, Tolliver lobbed in a pass to Towns at the rim, hoping for a prayer bucket. Even if Towns had caught the ball, it would have been unlikely he would have gotten a shot off. But Kevin Durant made the mistake to push Towns when the ball was in the air. That resulted in two free throws for Towns. Towns drilled the first one and wisely missed the second one considering the Warriors had no timeouts.

Exhale.

If you’re a Wolves fan, you have to be extremely happy with how this game went. Even if the Wolves had lost, the team showed so much heart and grit. Okogie was all over the place. Wiggins carried the way in the first half. Bayless and Tolliver had huge moments. It was a complete team effort and something this team can use as momentum for the 2019-20 season.

Wiggins led the Wolves with 24 points and nine rebounds. Okogie added 21 points and five rebounds, shooting an efficient 6-for-11 from the field and 3-for-5 from the 3-point line. Bayless added 17 points and six assists. Towns, despite getting into foul trouble, finished with 15 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. Tolliver had 14 points, nine coming from deep. Gorgui Dieng had a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double. Tyus Jones and Dario Saric had 12 and 10 points, respectively.

As for the Warriors, Curry led the way with 37 points (33 from the 3-point line) and five assists. Durant added 23 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. Thompson scored 20 points and five assists. DeMarcus Cousins and Andre Iguodala finished with 16 and 14 points, respectively.

The Wolves improve to 34-41, 10th in the West. The Warriors fall to 51-24, tied for first in the West.

The Wolves are back at it on Saturday night against Jimmy Butler and the 76ers at Target Center. Tickets are available here. The game will air on Fox Sports North,830 WCCO and NBA TV.