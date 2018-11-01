Derrick Rose Is Back And Is Here To Stay

There are some nights in sports that get you excited, emotional and force you to pinch yourself all at once.

Wednesday night at Target Center was one of those nights.

When Derrick Rose signed with the Timberwolves last offseason, we thought it was for an end-of-the bench player.

Rose ended up being the best player on the team during their playoff series against the Rockets.

When the Timberwolves signed Rose to a one-year deal this offseason, we thought he would be a nice bench piece. Maybe six to eight points per game and a player who knew Tom Thibodeau’s system.

Rose just scored a career-high 50 points. Fifty. 50. 25x2.

What he did on Wednesday night was nothing short of incredible—something some would call impossible after the injuries Rose has sustained in his career. Many thought his career was over when he was traded by Cleveland last season to Utah. The Jazz waived him immediately.

It’s probably safe to say Rose got some revenge on Wednesday night, leading Minnesota to a 128-125 win.

Rose finished the game with 50 points, six assists, four rebounds, two steals and a game-clinching block in the win. He shot 19-for-31 from the field, 4-for-7 from the field and 8-for-11 from the free-throw line.

For those of us who saw Rose in his prime, seven years ago, this brought back memories. It reminded us just how dangerous he is when he gets a head of steam after blowing by his defender at the top of the key. How nifty he was when he was challenged by a center who should block his shot every time, yet never does.

For the younger fans who have only heard whispers of how good Rose is, those whispers are getting louder and the volume isn’t going down anytime soon.

When Rose left the court, he put his hand up. Was it to the fans? To his son and daughter? To the people who have doubted him? To himself, after thousands of hours in the gym. Blood, sweat and tears. Trying to get back to this moment?

All of the above.

“Everything,” Rose responded on what this moment meant to him. “ . . . I worked my (expletive) off. I did this for the franchise, for the organization, the fans.”

“I played my heart out.”

Initially, I was going to write that on a night when the Wolves wore their throwback uniforms, we got a throwback performance from Rose.

In my notes, I wrote, ‘not back as the MVP he once was, but back as a contributor on a winning team, making explosive plays.’

I’m not sure if either of those are fair. If Rose continues to play like he did back in his prime, something he’s done this year, it’s not accurate to call it a throwback performance.

Rose got MVP chants from Timberwolves fans late in the fourth quarter. Thibodeau said last week that when Rose is healthy, he’s one of the best players in the league. Some might have rolled their eyes at that comment, but Thibodeau was right and that was proven tonight.

Derrick Rose is back. And it doesn't look like he's going anywhere.