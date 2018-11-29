Wolves Demolish Spurs For Third-Biggest Win In Team History

The Wolves absolutely demolished the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night at Target Center 128-89 in their third-largest victory in team history. Minnesota has won four in a row and is back to .500 with a record of 11-11. They are in ninth place in the Western Conference, just a half-game behind the No. 8 Mavericks.

Minnesota’s victory came on the back of an absolutely outstanding defensive performance. In their most impressive outing in years, the Wolves held the Spurs to just nine second-quarter points. That was the fewest allowed by Minnesota in any quarter since the 76ers scored nine in the second back in 2014. It was just the 15th time in team history the Wolves have held an opponent to single-digit scoring in a quarter. Wednesday night’s 34 first-half points from San Antonio were also the fewest the Wolves have allowed since November of 2016.

Even outside of that second quarter, the Wolves dominated. This was not a 12-minute show. Minnesota outscored San Antonio in everyquarter, including the fourth which was played mostly by reserves, and ended up winning by 39.

Since their trade for Robert Covington and Dario Saric, the Wolves defense has been no joke. Minnesota held San Antonio to just 39.5 percentshooting, forced 18turnovers and deflected countless passes. There were no easy buckets for the Spurs tonight. It was exactly the type of performance that the Wolves needed. They slammed the door on San Antonio early and never let them see the light of day, leading by as many as 48 points over the course of the contest.

On offense, the Wolves were led by Covington’s 21 points, but they moved the ball well and executed their offense efficiently. Not many of the shots the Wolves took were contested. Jeff Teague and Tyus Jones were at the forefront of the great shot distribution tonight, finishing with nine and eight assists, respectively.

You could feel this one coming. At shootaround, the team was as relaxed and happy as they have been in a long time, and it’s extremely obvious how well the Wolves are gelling with their new additions. That chemistry is translating to the court. Minnesota’s players are executing, cheering each other on and wholeheartedly doing their parts to help the team win. It’s incredibly fun to watch.

A few things I noticed…

Taj Gibson is such an integral cog to what the Wolves do on both ends of the floor. He finished with 13 points and eight rebounds. Gibson bullied Jakob Poeltl all night, flashing a seriously underrated set of post moves and running to the floor for several dunks. His stats won’t always jump off the page, but whenever the Wolves need something it seems like Gibson is there to deliver.

The Wolves bench is incredible. The defense in the second quarter came mostly courtesy of a group of Jones, Saric, Covington, Derrick Rose and Gorgui Dieng. Rose continues to impress—it’s no longer a surprise when he’s hitting multiple threes a game, he’s simply a shooter now. Saric is so incredibly versatile, and it seems like every game we see a new talent of his. But it’s not just the first guys off the bench that are impressive. Josh Okogie saw his first game action in a while in the fourth quarter and was absolutely electric, throwing down one of the most impressive dunks of the season and hitting three threes on four attempts. Let’s not forget about Anthony Tolliver either, who is completely capable of playing big minutes when called upon. The Wolves are deep and dangerous, the rest of the league should be on notice.



In a blowout victory like this one, there are bound to be some pretty nice-looking stats. That being said, Covington’s plus/minus really jumps off the page. Plus/minus isn’t a perfect statistic, but it is a reasonably good indicator of how teams play when a player is on the floor. When you are a plus 44 like Covington was tonight, you’re doing something right.

The Wolves next take the court on Saturday to take on the Celtics. Boston has underperformed this season but is nevertheless an incredibly talented squad. It will be a good test of the Wolves’ progress. If you want to see the game in person, tickets are available here.