Wolves Daily Fantasy Player Of The Game | Oct. 29 vs. Lakers

Jeff Teague had a bad game against the Bucks on Friday night. He had just four points and four assists and was a minute 24 on the night. Not good. However, the bright side is that for the Wolves’ Monday night tilt against the Lakers, Teague is available for cheap in daily fantasy. He can be added for just $5,300 on DraftKings—I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s his cheapest price all season.

Of course, the price doesn’t matter if Teague doesn’t play well, but there’s little reason to think that last game’s dud is an indicator of a trend. The Wolves as a team were off against Milwaukee, and Teague could be in a great position to succeed against the Lakers.

Los Angeles plays with the third-fastest pace in the NBA and they are narrow underdogs to the Wolves tonight. To put it in other words, this game should be close and high-scoring. That’s music to daily fantasy players’ ears. The Lakers have also given up an average of 43.62 fantasy points per game to point guards. If Teague can even sniff that number he’ll vastly outperform his price.

Teague should be able to get to the basket at will against Rajon Rondo and Lonzo Ball, neither of whom are the most athletic or quick defenders. He’ll also have ample opportunities to dish out assists to his teammates as there should be plenty of shots to go around tonight. If Andrew Wiggins isn’t able to play tonight, Teague’s value will only go up, but even if Wiggins gives it a go it will probably be Teague getting him his looks anyway.

The Wolves’ point guard may have been a fantasy headache against the Bucks, but he could be in for a huge bounce back tonight. Don’t sleep on him.