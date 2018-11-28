Wolves Daily Fantasy Player Of The Game | Nov. 28 vs. Spurs

In the Wolves’ very first game of the season against the same San Antonio Spurs that they play tonight we recommended rostering Jeff Teague. The Spurs’ fluidity (to put it nicely), at the point guard position, Teague’s importance in running the Wolves offense and his ability to penetrate the paint would all contribute to a big game, we said.

If you didn’t listen, you should have! Teague finished that contest with 27 points, four assists and two steals. He also went 2-for-3 from three. Tonight, a similar performance is likely.

Teague can be rostered for $6,100 on DraftKings. While that’s not what one would call a steal, he’s highly likely to outperform his cost. The speed of tonight’s game coupled with a bevy of injuries to Spurs guards has him in an excellent spot. It’s also worth noting that since trading Jimmy Butler the Wolves’ assist percentage has skyrocketed. Teague picks up a ton of those.

If you’re feeling extra good about Minnesota tonight and looking to include two Wolves players in your DFS lineup, stacking Teague with Andrew Wiggins is not a bad idea. Wiggins’ cost plummeted after his disastrous game against the Bulls, and while he played a lot better against the Cavs, his cost is still about the lowest you’ll ever see it go—he can be added for just $5,600. Wiggins is definitely a bounce-back candidate.