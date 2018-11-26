Wolves Daily Fantasy Player Of The Game | Nov. 26 At Cavs

With no disrespect to the folks over at DraftKings, sometimes it feels like they’re a little too reactionary—when players have bad games their prices plummet, regardless of their performance over a longer period of time. While sometimes these assessments might not feel fair, it’s also a huge part of the daily fantasy game to find these players and predict who is in a legitimate slump and who just had a bad game or two.

There’s no such thing as a sure thing in the NBA, but chances are Andrew Wiggins falls into that second camp. Wiggins can be rostered for $5,800 on DraftKings tonight—given that reduced price and his tendency to go off against the Cavs, he could be a perfect mid-tier value play tonight. His night against the Bulls was ugly, there’s no doubt about that, but there is more reason to suspect Wiggins will fill up the box score tonight than bust again. The last time the Wolves and the Cavs played they scored 254 combined points. That’s music to the ears of a scorer like Wiggins.

On the slightly cheaper end, Dario Saric comes with a $4,900 price tag tonight. He’s been up and down from a fantasy perspective, but he had his best game since coming to the Wolves against Chicago so coach Tom Thibodeau could give him a little extra run in order to build on that performance. Robert Covington is a bounce-back candidate as well, but he costs more than Wiggins despite having a much smaller role in the offense, so I’m staying away from him tonight.