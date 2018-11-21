Wolves Daily Fantasy Player Of The Game | Nov. 21 vs. Nuggets

Jeff Teague may not have had a great game on Sunday against the Grizzlies (and that’s a bit of an understatement), but there’s little reason to believe he won’t get back on track against the Nuggets. Before his 13.5 fantasy point dud versus Memphis, Teague had scored 32.5, 42.0 and 47.25 fantasy points per game in his last three.

Teague will be guarded by a combination of Jamal Murray and Monte Morris, both young players who will have a hard time slowing down the crafty veteran. Additionally, Teague will be the point guard in a Wolves offense that has been moving the ball incredibly well lately. Teague has a real shot at huge assist numbers.

Teague can be rostered for $6,100 on DraftKings—not the cheapest option out there but as far as starting point guards go he could be a good value. Even though the Wolves and the Nuggets are both good defensive teams, I have a feeling that the offenses will be cooking tonight. Both these teams like to score.

If you’re looking for more of a risk/reward value play tonight, Dario Saric costs just $4,200 on DraftKings even after hitting four three-pointers on Sunday. He’s locked into minutes at backup power forward so he will definitely get minutes. What he’ll do with them is a little harder to predict though