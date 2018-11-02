Wolves Daily Fantasy Player Of The Game | Nov. 2 at Warriors

Obviously it’s important when constructing your daily fantasy lineups to find value plays, but it’s also essential to hit on your big-money players. That’s why Karl-Anthony Towns is such a good pick tonight.

Towns won’t come cheap—it takes $8,900 to roster him on DraftKings—but he should be in for a big game against a Warriors team that has very few players who have the ability to match up with him one-on-one. Towns has had Draymond Green’s number his entire career and Golden State is incredibly thin at center. It could be a big night for the big man. Towns has also shown off an increased passing ability and has been getting defensive stats this season as well. If he can put on another well-rounded performance tonight he should be one of the highest fantasy scorers of the day—he’s scored 64 and 64.5 points in his last two games.

If you’re not ready to commit big money to Towns, look to the Wolves’ backcourt, likely still without Jeff Teague, for value. If Tyus Jones plays he could be a sneaky pick, and Derrick Rose will probably be effective as well—though his price is driven up by his 50-point game on Wednesday.