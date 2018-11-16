Wolves Daily Fantasy Player Of The Game | Nov. 16 vs. Blazers

Andrew Wiggins had himself a game on Wednesday and it’s a safe assumption that he will excel again tonight. Wiggins will be starting at the two guard, where he’ll be defended by the 6-3 C.J. McCollum. A five-inch height advantage coupled with the fact that McCollum isn’t exactly known for his defense presents Wiggins with a real opportunity to dominate. The Blazers score a ton too, so the game should be a fast-paced one with a lot of opportunity for offense.

Wiggins can be rostered for $6,100 on DraftKings tonight. His price is going up as his play improves and role in the Wolves’ offense increases, so this might be one of the last games to get a bargain on Wiggins. Don’t miss the opportunity.

If you’re looking for an even less expensive player on the Wolves tonight, look no further than Robert Covington. Covington was an incredible value play against the Pelicans (told you), and though his price has gone up a little he’s still probably undervalued.