Wolves Daily Fantasy Player Of The Game | Nov. 14 Vs. Pelicans

On Wednesday night against the Pelicans it’s difficult to say who the best daily fantasy player on the Wolves will be, but looking for a value play is probably your best bet. The sneakiest pick? Robert Covington—one of the new Wolves players and someone who will likely start playing a role on the team faster than expected.

Coach Thibodeau spoke highly of Covington after practice, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him starting against New Orleans. The Pelicans present a tough matchup for some of the Wolves’ typical big scorers—namely Jeff Teague and Karl-Anthony Towns—so Covington could get a lot of run.

Covington also comes at great value. On DraftKings he can be added for just $4,700. He could easily return value higher than that number, and using one of your forward slots (he can be a SF or PF) on Covington leaves you with plenty of roster flexibility elsewhere. Covington’s price is certain to go up once he starts earning more regular minutes, so take advantage of the value while you can.