Wolves Daily Fantasy Player Of The Game | Jan. 8 at Thunder

When the Wolves and Thunder met earlier this season, Wiggins was phenomenal, finishing with 30 points, six rebounds and five assists and going 11-of-20 from the field. On Tuesday, with a relatively low DraftKings salary of $6,000 he could be a great value.

One minor area of concern—because the Wolves are without Robert Covington in Tuesday’s game, Wiggins will likely start at small forward with Josh Okogie at the two-guard spot. Because of this position change, and because Wiggins torched the Thunder the last time they played, it’s possible that Wiggins will see more time guarded by Paul George instead of Terrance Ferguson. While that fact adds a level of risk to Wiggins as a DFS play, it’s not a deal-breaker. The Wolves always tend to play the Thunder tight, and even last year when he played small forward every night, Wiggins averaged over 20 points against the Thunder. He should be a good play yet again.

If Paul George’s presence worries you or you’re looking for a cheaper option, take a look at Tyus Jones. While Jeff Teague’s return has hurt Jones’ potential a little, Derrick Rose’s continued absence means there will be plenty of minutes for Jones. In Ryan Saunders’ first game as interim head coach, the Wolves will certainly be certainly trying to put on a good performance. This could be a big game for several Wolves players.