Wolves Daily Fantasy Player Of The Game | Jan. 30 Vs. Grizzlies

The Grizzlies are an intimidating matchup from a fantasy perspective at several positions—Mike Conley and Marc Gasol are both incredible defenders and youngster Jaren Jackson Jr. is no slouch either. However, the Grizzlies’ wing duo of Justin Holiday and Kyle Anderson will have their hands full with Andrew Wiggins.

Wiggins has been phenomenal from both a fantasy and real-life perspective lately. He’s scored over 41 fantasy points in his last three games, and turned in a 50.25-point game on Sunday against Utah. The only problem is the folks at DraftKings are starting to take notice and have finally raised his salary. However, he’s still only barely above average salary, costing $6,500 to roster tonight.

With Gasol going to work on Towns there’s a strong chance Wiggins will have to pick up more of the Wolves’ scoring and rebounding load. The rebounding has been a sneaky part of Wiggins’ value lately. He’s almost doubled his rebounding output since Interim Head Coach Ryan Saunders took over, averaging seven per game. It’s that production in categories other than points and threes that has been holding Wiggins’ value back and if he can continue to crash the boards he could become a multi-cat monster for the rest of the season.