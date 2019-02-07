Wolves Daily Fantasy Player Of The Game | Feb. 7 At Magic

It’s a shame that Tuesday’s game was such a heartbreaking loss for the Wolves, because it overshadowed a really excellent performance by Karl-Anthony Towns. Against Memphis, Towns finished with 26 points, 18 rebounds, three assists and a block. That was good for 54.5 fantasy points. Tonight against Orlando, he could easily match or exceed those numbers.

On DraftKings, Towns’ salary is still rebounding after a 32.0-point dud against Memphis on Jan. 30, so he could easily outperform his salary of $9,900 in Orlando. The last time the Wolves played Orlando, Towns was brilliant, finishing with 56.8 fantasy points.

The Wolves will need a big game from Towns tonight as they continue to fight through injuries to stay relevant in the Western Conference playoff race and there’s no reason to think they won’t get it. The Magic have a talented big in Nic Vucevic but he’s not a great defender, and outside of him Orlando is thin upfront. Mo Bamba is out with a leg injury. The Magic have been playing Khem Birch at backup center and Vucevic at the starting five even though he’s more suited to the four spot. It’s going to be a long night for that frontcourt dealing with Towns. I’d highly recommend you take advantage.