Wolves Daily Fantasy Player Of The Game | Feb. 5 At Grizzlies

Sometimes in daily fantasy you need a little luck. Ok, always in daily fantasy you need a little luck. However, sometimes you have try to create your own luck. If you’re really trying to win a contest you need to take some shots on some less-expensive players. If you can hit on a low-salary player it leaves more salary for stars.

It comes with some risk, but Dario Saric could be a great Wolves play tonight. Saric had his best practice of the year yesterday and has been slowly finding his footing with the team. It’s been a difficult transition—being traded and then switching coaches all within a few months isn’t an easy situation for a player like Saric—but Saric is playing relatively well. Though his shot hasn’t been falling, Saric is always active on the boards and he’s a great playmaker.

This might be a great game for Saric to break out. Memphis is thin in their frontcourt so Saric will be one of the best players on the floor when he’s playing against reserves. Saric is available for $3,800 on DraftKings, a bargain if he plays well. Take a shot, it could be a good night.