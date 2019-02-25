Wolves Daily Fantasy Player Of The Game | Feb. 25 Vs. Kings

An important thing to remember in fantasy is that you score for more things than points. While it’s easy to go for high-scoring players, players who rebound a lot can be just as valuable—if a player can do both, look out.

Andrew Wiggins has not been scoring at the rates he would like lately, but he’s been an excellent rebounder, which is saving his fantasy value. In his last 10, Wiggins is averaging 7.5 rebounds per game. Going against the Kings, who allow more rebounds to opponents than any other team, Wiggins should be a monster on the boards.

While Karl-Anthony Towns will return tonight, the Wolves will need Wiggins to step up in one of the most important games in Minnesota’s season. His $6,300 salary won’t break the bank and he could provide a great return. Wiggins is always just a few bounces of the ball away from a massive game—he’s worth a shot tonight.