Wolves Daily Fantasy Player Of The Game | Feb. 11 Vs Clippers

While the Clippers trading forward Tobias Harris to the Sixers was a good move with an eye towards the team’s future, it leaves them thinner up front than they were last week. While they picked up the talented young Ivica Zubac in a separate deal with the Lakers, they waived Marcin Gortat and moved Boban Marjanovic to Philly.

A yet-to-gel frontcourt rotation could be the perfect chance for Karl-Anthony Towns to put up a big night. Montrezl Harrell and Zubac are skilled, but neither are disciplined enough to contain Towns for an entire game. The big man, coming off a 52.5 fantasy point performance in New Orleans won’t come cheap, but he could definitely be worth his salary.

On DraftKings, Towns can be rostered for $10,000. That’s a good chunk of cash—he’s the sixth-most expensive player for the night—but putting that amount down for a player to anchor your fantasy squad isn’t a bad idea. If you’re looking for a cheaper option, it sounds like Jeff Teague is going to play tonight, and has a lower salary than he typically would ($5,500) because he’s on his way back from injury.