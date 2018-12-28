Wolves Daily Fantasy Player Of The Game | December 28 vs. Hawks

Karl-Anthony Towns won’t soon forget the last time he played the Hawks at Target Center. He set a franchise-high for single game scoring with 56 points, adding 15 rebounds and the fandom of some very happy daily fantasy players.

Now there’s no guarantee that he will repeat that performance when the Hawks come to town on Friday, but you’ve got to take a chance right? At the seemingly-low DraftKings salary of $9,600 and going against a weak defensive frontcourt for Atlanta, he’s worth the risk he takes on if the Wolves end up in a blowout victory (knock on wood).

Towns is averaging 47.7 fantasy points per game at home this season—that’s a very solid number. He put up 52 FPTS in Chicago on Wednesday. The Wolves will be wearing their Earned Edition jerseys just like they did against the Bulls, lets hope some of that mojo carries over.

If you have your heart set on a different center or a different big money player, but still want your Wolves represented on your DFS squad, take a look at Tyus Jones. He’ll be going against a very young backcourt and will be leading a second unit that could get a ton of run. Jones has played very well in the absence of Jeff Teague and this could be another opportunity for him to shine.