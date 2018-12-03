Wolves Daily Fantasy Player Of The Game | Dec. 3 vs. Rockets

Robert Covington has been on a tear. In the last three games, he’s scored 24, 21 and 17 points and added a ton of supporting stats. It’s those supporting stats that make him such an interesting fantasy play tonight.

Though Covington isn’t cheap—it costs $6,800 to roster him tonight—he still has a great chance to offer a great return on that price. Covington has been rebounding, stealing the ball and hitting threes at an elite rate, and that’s unlikely to change tonight.

The Rockets have one of the worst defensive ratings in the league, and Covington should be able to take advantage of James Ennis on the wing. Covington will probably draw the assignment of guarding James Harden on defense, and though that’s a tough task, it will also have him directly involved in much of the action, which will help him get steals and other defensive stats.

Covington could also get serious production playing with the Wolves’ bench unit. The Rockets are not deep at all and Covington has been playing extended minutes with the Wolves’ reserves. The more run he gets with that group the better for his fantasy value.