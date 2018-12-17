Wolves Daily Fantasy Player Of The Game | Dec. 17 vs. Kings

While there wasn’t much to write home about after the Wolves’ last game against the Kings, one thing did go well—the play of Andrew Wiggins. Wiggins finished the night with 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting. That performance was good for 32.0 fantasy points on DraftKings.

The Kings do not match up well with Wiggins. He’s guarded by either Buddy Hield or Iman Shumpert, both of whom give up a lot of height and athleticism to Wiggins. The Kings are not known for their defense as a whole—the last time these teams met both squads scored over 130 points.

Wiggins can be rostered for $6,200 on DraftKings. While that isn’t the best bargain we’ve seen on Wiggins this season, it’s cheaper than his teammates Karl-Anthony Towns and Derrick Rose and he should still outperform that price. If you can correctly predict Wiggins’ high-scoring nights he can be a very valuable fantasy asset—tonight he is a good bet.

If you’re looking for a less expensive option, Dario Saric is available for just $4,900. He scored 33 fantasy points the last time the Wolves played the Kings and followed that up with 35.75 fantasy points against the Suns on Saturday. If he can keep that production going he could be a steal.