Wolves Daily Fantasy Player Of The Game | Dec. 10 at Warriors

Over the course of a full NBA season, Karl-Anthony Towns is an elite fantasy player. He’s a surefire first-round selection in fantasy drafts and he pays dividends for his owners in many categories.

Here’s the thing though, Towns occasionally has quiet games. Though he makes up for them for weekly and roto fantasy players by having huge games to balance those slower ones out, he can be a little hard to predict in daily fantasy. Hence, he will probably never be one of those guys that costs over $10,000 to roster in DraftKings daily leagues. That means that if you can call Towns’ big games you can always get a deal.

Though nothing is ever certain in the NBA, it’s a good bet that tonight will be one of those games for Towns.

Towns matches up well against Golden State, who like to play small with Draymond Green at center. That’s a dream for Towns, who has a great history against Green. Green is a great defender, but he’s simply no physical match for Towns. Additionally, Towns’ size advantage will help him rebound well tonight on both ends of the floor. If Towns can get his offensive put back game going he could be in for a big night.

Towns costs $9,200 to add to your team tonight. In his last game he scored 40.0 fantasy points, but he’s averaging 50.1 fantasy points over the last 10 days. Those are some good numbers. There is a caveat—the last time Towns faced the Warriors he put up just 35.8 fantasy points. However, the Wolves were in such a different place then (pre-trade) that it’s hard to imagine the big man won’t bounce back tonight.