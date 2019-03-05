Wolves Daily Fantasy Player Of The Game | Mar. 5 Vs. Thunder

Andrew Wiggins loves playing the Thunder.

Wiggins has always played well against OKC and this season he’s averaging 54.3 fantasy points against them. If Paul George (questionable with a shoulder injury) doesn’t play, that leaves the Thunder without their best perimeter defender and Wiggins’ natural matchup. While Wiggins hasn’t always been fantastic in the Wolves’ last few games, this will be a great opportunity for him to bounce back. With a DraftKings salary of $5,700, he could provide great value as well.

While there are a few other Wolves players who could perform well tonight and Karl-Anthony Towns is always a good fantasy option, Wiggins has a chance to be one of the best values on the board tonight. People have a tendency to forget about Wiggins in fantasy basketball—don’t be one of them tonight.