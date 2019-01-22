Wolves Daily Fantasy Player Of The Day | Jan. 22 At Suns

It’s very easy to find a comparison for the kind of night Karl-Anthony Towns might have on Tuesday. Why? Because he may have just had that night on Sunday. When the Suns were in town over the weekend, Towns went off, scoring 30 points with 12 rebounds, four assists and four steals. That was good for 61.0 fantasy points on DraftKings.

You won’t find many better matchups than what Towns has against Phoenix. The Suns don’t have a deep rotation at center, they start a rookie (albeit a very talented one) and they are dealing with a lot of frontcourt injuries. Deandre Ayton may sit again Tuesday and while the Suns have just seen Towns so they’ve had a chance to plan a defensive approach, strategy can only help you so much when you’re overmatched.

Towns doesn’t come cheap—on DraftKings he’ll cost $10,600 to roster—but on the season he is now averaging 60.0 fantasy points against the Suns. If he does that tonight he’s worth the price. Towns will certainly be a key feature of a lot of winning rosters.