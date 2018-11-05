Wolves Can't Contain Blazers, Lose On The Road

The shorthanded Wolves picked another tough loss on the road to a Western Conference opponent on Sunday night, falling 111-81 to the Trail Blazers. The Wolves struggled to generate offense, and though there were some promising moments early on, Minnesota could not generate enough offense to contain Portland’s high-octane attack.

The Wolves were led by Karl-Anthony Towns, who had a field day against the slower Jusuf Nurkic. Towns finished with 23 points, five rebounds and three assists in just 25 minutes. However, Nurkic had a good game of his own, finishing with 19 points and 12 rebounds.

The Blazers were coming off a loss to the Lakers on Saturday night and it was evident that they came out with something to prove. They never really let the Wolves into the game, taking a double-digit lead towards the middle of the second quarter and never relinquishing it.

Minnesota played without Jimmy Butler, Jeff Teague and Derrick Rose. Teague and Rose are still nursing nagging injuries, while Butler was rested again as a precautionary measure. The absence of three key Wolves players certainly didn’t help the cause and Minnesota is definitely eager to get back to full strength as soon as possible.

The Wolves have now lost two in a row—not the ideal start to their road trip. Things don’t get any easier now, the Wolves travel to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers in a back-to-back. It’s a tough situation, but the Wolves have been there before. They’ll be looking for a better result tomorrow.