Wolves Can Get Back On Track In Final 2 Games Of West Coast Road Trip

The first two games of the Timberwolves’ West Coast road trip hasn’t gone to plan, as the team has dropped games to the Blazers and Warriors, respectively.

To be fair, the Wolves were underdogs in both of those games. Against the Blazers, the team was without Robert Covington (knee), and against the Warriors, the Wolves held their own but wasn’t able to get over the hump.

The Wolves have two very winnable games coming up. They can salvage this thing at 2-2, which was probably the expected outcome in the first place.

Minnesota is in Sacramento against the Kings on Wednesday night, and in Phoenix against the Suns on Saturday night.

As of Dec. 11, the Wolves sit at 13-14, tied for 11th in the West. The Kings are 14-12, ninth in the West, and the Suns are 4-23, last in the league.

Minnesota is 0-1 against Sacramento this season, but that was back on Nov. 9 prior to the team trading for Covington and Dario Saric. The Kings are hot, though, having won four of their last five games.

The Suns, meanwhile, are the opposite of hot. With Devin Booker (hamstring) out for an unknown time, the Suns are in the midst of a nine-game losing streak.

The Wolves could finish the road trip at 15-14 before heading home to host the Kings and Pistons, also two very winnable games.