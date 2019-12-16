Wolves To Build On Fourth Quarter Against Clippers

The Timberwolves added to their losing streak Friday night but not without making a fourth-quarter comeback run in their 124-117 loss to the Clippers.

The Wolves put together their best defensive effort in the fourth quarter and managed to hold Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to 12 points on 3-for-12 shooting by playing the type of physical defense that head coach Ryan Saunders has been promoting all season.

Friday’s game didn’t end with the result the Wolves wanted, but the final quarter of their loss provided them with plenty to build on when they returned to practice on Monday.

“You judge a lot of that by defensive rebounding, too,” Saunders said when asked what playing physical defense looks like to him. “Hitting a body before just going for a loose ball. Part of that is also being able to contain guys off the bounce, keeping guys out of the paint. I think we can do a better job with that. I thought we did a better job with that in the fourth quarter the other night, so it’s something to build on.”

“We were playing physical with the Clippers in the fourth quarter, and we made them turn the ball over, take even tougher shots than they were taking before, and we were able to surge a comeback,” Wolves forward Josh Okogie said. “We fell short, but if we were able to do that for four quarters, it might have been a different story.”

Leonard and George combined for 76 total points in the first three quarters, however, and the Wolves were outscored 37-23 in the third frame. Okogie, Saunders and guard Andrew Wiggins were all asked to address the teams’ third-quarter struggles at Monday’s practice.

“We’ve got to stay together,” Okogie said. “Continue to stay together, trust the process, trust the system, and I think we’ll be all right.”

Wiggins believes the team may need to get a better warm-up in at halftime to stay mentally locked in before the second half. Saunders agrees, but he and his players trust their system and won’t be overreacting to any short-term goals anytime soon.

“I’m not an overreaction-type person,” Saunders said. “We’re committed and we’re not going to change the way we play. You never say never on players in terms of what minutes they may get because during the season it’s an evolution. It’s ever-changing, so you never say never to that. We’re committed to the system we’re playing in because we know in the long run it’s going to pay off for us.”



More Wiggins Improvement

Along with many other aspects of his game, Andrew Wiggins’ defense has notably gotten more polished.

On Monday, Wiggins credited Wolves assistant coach David Vanterpool for the improvements he’s made on the defensive end.

“David’s very motivating,” Wiggins said. “He’s very big on defense, closing out, and I think this year has been my best year at closing out and blocking shots. He was big on that.”

He’s correct. Wiggins is averaging a career-high 1.1 blocks per game, nearly doubling his previous high of 0.7 blocks per game.

Wiggins’ improved free-throw shooting was also brought up at Monday’s practice. The Wolves guard is back to shooting around 75% from the free-throw line and is shooting 80% from the line in clutch game situations.

“Right now, I feel like I’m in a good rhythm,” Wiggins said. “I’m comfortable there and that makes me want to be aggressive and get there more.”

Saunders has seen an all-around added confidence in his starting guard and not only credited Wiggins himself for his boosted self-confidence.

“I think he’s much more confident this year just in general,” Saunders said. “You notice that in just his daily interactions with people. I give a lot of credit to him, and I give a lot of credit also to his girlfriend, Mychal (Johnson). She was a heck of a player at Notre Dame herself, and I think she’s a great influence on him in that way.”