Wolves Will Get Their Introduction To Zion This Week

It turns out Zion Williamson is indeed the real deal.

After missing the first three months of the season with a knee injury, the most-hyped rookie since LeBron James is playing like exactly that.

In 15 games, Williamson is playing 28.9 minutes per game and averaging 24.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 59.3 percent from the field. Over his last seven games, Williamson has averaged 29.1 points per game while shooting 61 percent from the field.

Spoiler: I don’t think Zion is out of shape.

The 19-year-old has taken the NBA by storm, even if it took longer than we hoped. The fact that we’re asking if Williamson has a chance in the Rookie of the Year battle with Ja Morant (he shouldn’t), tells us how good Williamson has been.

If Williamson sits out back-to-back games and can stay healthy for the rest of 2019-20, he’ll appear in 33 total games. Even so, he’ll most certainly be on an All-Rookie Team and he has the Pelicans just 3.5 games back from the eighth seed in the West. A first-round matchup of LeBron vs. Zion sounds kind of juicy!

The Pelicans are 9-6 with Williamson in the lineup, including big wins over the Celtics, Grizzlies, Pacers and Blazers (x2).

The Timberwolves are going to get their first look at Williamson twice in the next six days. They are in New Orleans on Tuesday night and they’ll host the Pelicans in a Sunday matinee game at Target Center.

It’s fun to go up against the best-of-the-best. That’s what the NBA is all about. But Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders will have his hands full as far as game planning is concerned.

Since he’s such a unique player who can do so many things, it also takes a unique approach to try to slow him down – something no team has really been able to do thus far.

“You know he’s a player who values physicality,” Saunders said on Monday. “He’s a player who welcomes contact but at a young age, you don’t always welcome it and actually impose it on other players and other grown men the way he has this early in his career, so he can do a lot of things. He can push the ball, the way he runs in transition, he’s scoring in the half-court, too. He’s definitely a challenge.”

For a Wolves fan, the first game against Williamson is a must-watch. Tuesday night’s game will air on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO.

As for Sunday’s game, I would imagine Target Center will be a pretty fun place to be. Tipoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT. You can get tickets here.