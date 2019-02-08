Wolves Battle But Can't Come Back In Orlando

The Wolves took an absolutely brutal loss on Thursday night in Orlando, falling to the Magic 122-112. The Magic looked spirited and energetic, and the Wolves looked anything but, dropping to 25-29 on the season and taking another step backwards in their hunt for a playoff berth.

This game was one that the Wolves really could have used, but they didn’t do themselves any favors, allowing the Magic to shoot 54.2 percent from the field and 42.3 percent from three. This was a fast-paced game and the two teams were fairly well-matched in almost every statistical measure other than shooting percentage. The Magic simply put the ball in the hoop while the Wolves did not. There were too many sloppy turnovers, too many good shots that didn’t go in and not nearly enough trips to the line. The Magic made 21-of-23 foul shots while the Wolves went 10-of-12. It’s said that the more aggressive team usually gets the calls. That was Orlando tonight.

Terrence Ross, a player many thought would not be playing in an Orlando jersey Thursday night, seemed to enjoy his evening, finishing with 32 points including red-hot 6-of-13 shooting from the three point line. This is exactly the type of performance that makes you wish that Robert Covington was off the injury report. There’s no way Ross is able to do what he did tonight with Covington draped all over him.

Karl-Anthony Towns was great on Thursday in his 300th consecutive start, as per usual, finishing with 27 points on 75-percent shooting, 11 rebounds and five assists. Andrew Wiggins shook off a rough first half to finish with 23 points, nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks. Dario Saric was also excellent, turning in a very efficient 17 points and adding eight rebounds. His emergence as a legitimate third scoring option over the last few games has been a real positive in what has otherwise been a disappointing stretch.

BIG

KAT

THROWING

DIMES pic.twitter.com/IcWcJpZsKs — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 8, 2019

We’ve said it before, we’ll say it again and Interim Head Coach Ryan Saunders would agree, the only thing to do now is get as much out of this tape as you can, make adjustments and move on to the next game. Make no mistake, tonight’s result is very disappointing, but the Wolves now need to use that disappointment to their advantage and channel it into a great performance Friday night in New Orleans. Though it’s still very much a possibility, the clock is ticking on a run at the postseason.