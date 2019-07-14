The Wolves Are Now Summer League's Only Undefeated Team

The Wolves are now one of four teams remaining in the NBA’s 2019 Summer League tournament in Las Vegas.

On what feels like Day 40, the Wolves beat the Mavericks 108-82 on Saturday night at Thomas and Mack Center. With the win, Minnesota is now the only undefeated team in Summer League play.

The key to Minnesota’s win, as we’ve seen throughout the tournament, was ball movement. The Timberwolves continue to make the right basketball play and will make the extra pass to open up a player. The Wolves had 22 assists compared to the Mavericks’ 10.

This is rare in Summer League to get a team with so many new faces on it to play as a team.

“We talk about it a lot in every meeting,” Timberwolves Summer League coach Pablo Prigioni said. “We talk about do this summer together. I know there’s a lot of players who try to make their numbers. Try to show themselves . . . But the fact that we all play well as a group, they’re all going to benefit.”

The star of the day for the Wolves was wing Kelan Martin. Martin has been so impressive throughout this tournament and never seems to lose his confidence. Martin finished with 23 points and five rebounds while shooting 8-for-14 from the field and 5-for-9 from the 3-point line. Martin, 23, has some experience having played overseas, and it shows.

“Just letting the game come to me, coming off the bench bringing energy,” Martin said after the game. “Rebounding and defending, I think I’ve been doing that pretty well. Just letting my offensive game come to me. When I get an open shot, I’m gonna shoot it and make a play for me or one of my teammates.”

The bench in general was very solid. Including Martin, three players hit double digits. Barry Brown Jr. finished with 14 points and five rebounds while former Golden Gopher Jordan Murphy added 12 points and six rebounds.

Both Mitch Creek and Naz Reid had solid games as far as starters go. Creek finished with 12 points and six rebounds, while Reid added 12 points, four assists and three rebounds.

A negative for the Wolves is that guard Josh Okogie left the game with a left ankle/shin contusion. It’d be somewhat of a surprise if he played on Sunday, but we’ll keep you updated.

The Wolves will take on the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday at 7 p.m. CT. The game will air on ESPN 2 and Timberwolves.com.