The Wolves Are Finally Home And Ready For A Week Of Exciting Games

It’s been quite a stretch for the Wolves. They’ve played five of their last six games on the road and five of those games have come against teams in or fighting for playoff spots.

At long last, the Wolves have a chance to play a few games in a row at home.

However, while the Wolves will be playing their games in front of the Target Center faithful, the games themselves will not be getting any easier.

On Tuesday, the Clippers come to town. Winners of five straight, LA is far past fighting for a playoff spot—now they’re gunning for home-court advantage. Led by Danilo Gallinari, Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell, the Clippers have smoothly weathered trading their best player in Tobias Harris and look like a real playoff threat.

After taking on the Clippers the Wolves have a few days off before the Warriors return to Minnesota. Last week, the Wolves put up a fight against Golden State, but they were unable to get the win. They’ll try to get revenge against the defending champs on Friday. Minnesota will need to conserve a little energy though, as Saturday marks a face-off with the Philadelphia 76ers and Jimmy Butler’s first return to Target Center. That should certainly be a fun one. One gets the sense that the Minnesota crowd won’t exactly be thrilled to see Butler again.

After that tough back-to-back the Wolves will take Sunday off before welcoming the Portland Trail Blazers to town. The Blazers are hot as well. They’ve won six of eight and have a strong hold on the West’s No. 4 seed. They aren’t relaxing though—the Clippers are right on their heels. The have played the Blazers once at home and twice on the road, winning the home matchup and losing the two away games.

The Wolves are about to face four good teams with a lot to play for, but they have the benefit of doing it at home. The Target Center crowd will be fired up and ready to will the Wolves to victory. You won’t want to miss these games. If you don’t have tickets yet, you can get them here.