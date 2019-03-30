Wolves Are 1 Of 4 Teams To Beat Warriors In Every Season Since 2015-16

The Warriors have been one of the best teams in the league over the last four seasons, winning two NBA championships and losing just 72 games out of 320.

With Friday night’s overtime win over the Warriors at Target Center, the Timberwolves joined a rare group, beating the Warriors in each season since the 2015-16 season.

The only other teams to accomplish that feat are the Nuggets, Spurs and Celtics.

On April 5, 2016, the Wolves beat the Warriors in California 124-117 in overtime.

On Mar. 10, 2017, the Wolves beat the Warriors in a 103-102 thriller at home.

Last season, on Mar. 11, the Wolves beat the Warriors 109-103 at home.

And then there was Friday night’s 131-130 overtime win.

What made Friday night’s win so special was the fact that the Warriors are in a battle for the No. 1 seed and have plenty to play for, and the Wolves are a beat-up squad and are eliminated from the playoffs.

If you’re a Wolves fan, you obviously want them back in the playoff hunt, but you really have to enjoy the effort and energy from this team.

It should bode well for the future.