Wolves Add More Identity And Three Teams To Watch After The Draft

As far as excitement levels go on draft night, the Timberwolves were closer to “mute” than "TURN THAT DOWN".

And that’s not necessarily a bad thing at all.

Despite getting multiple offers to move up or move down, the Wolves were happy to stay put at picks No. 20 and 48, and with that the Wolves got two players who could join the rotation sooner rather than later.

With the 20th pick, the Wolves selected a defensive-minded wing out of Georgia Tech named Josh Okogie. Okogie shot 38 percent from 3-point land and his measurables at the Combine were off the chart. This is a guy who will be able to guard multiple positions at the next level and while his offense isn’t as far as his defense, he has all the tools to get it there. You don’t average 18.2 points per game in a season without a solid offensive arsenal.

Okogie first emerged to most fans, not execs, with his performance in Chicago at the Combine. Prior to that, he didn’t know if he would enter the draft, but he heard good things from those inside NBA circles.

“He played very well there,” Timberwolves General Manager Scott Layden said. “Of course, he had a great career at Georgia Tech. . . Chicago was a big benefit for Josh. He did very well there.”

Okogie is 6’5, while Bates-Diop is 6’9. It’s hard to say what the ceiling is for these players, but the floor is higher than a lot of players who will be in the league next year.

“We thought we were able to address some of our needs,” Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations and Head Coach Tom Thibodeau said. “The versatility of both guys is important to our team.”

And the funny thing with both guys is that they were both in play for the Wolves at pick No. 20. And for whatever reason, Bates-Diop – the 2017-18 Big Ten Player of the Year – fell to No. 48. This is a guy who was projected to go as high as the mid-teens in the draft.

“We were very surprised he was still there,” Thibodeau said. “ . . . He was in discussion at 20 for a long time. Sometimes, it just works out.”

There’s a long way to go before we know exactly what the Wolves got in this draft, but it’s one of the most exciting nights of the year. Not only for the fan base, but for us. I can tell you that this draft process was so much fun on our end because there were so many possibilities. I didn’t think Bates-Diop falling to 48 was one of them, but here we are.

For Okogie, it’s a moment that he’ll never forget. This is a player who wasn’t a top-150 recruit when he signed with Georgia Tech. Two years later, he’s an NBA first-round pick.

Okogie was pretty honest, and pretty funny, when describing the moment when Thibodeau called him after they picked him.

“He said ‘Josh’. When he said ‘Josh’, I blacked out. . . Everything happened so fast.”

The next step for these two is a media circuit in Minneapolis that will take place on Tuesday. After that, it’s all business. The draft honeymoon doesn’t last long.

With that being said, let’s dedicate this entire column to the draft.



Caption: Credit:

3 THOUGHTS

There were three teams that really stuck out to me on draft night. One team made the move of the night, one took a giant risk and the other had a somewhat boring, but effective draft.

Mavericks

The Mavericks swapped the No. 5 pick for the No. 3 pick with the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for a 2019 protected first-round pick.

The target for Dallas was European prodigy Luka Doncic. Doncic was the top prospect on our board heading into the draft and to get him at three for a protected first-round pick feels like a steal.

Dallas also added Jalen Brunson early in the second round. Suddenly, this is a team went from lottery bound in 2019 to a complete mystery. With a decent free agent and solid play from Doncic, along with Harrison Barnes and Dennis Smith Jr., can the Mavericks push for a playoff spot? It’s not out of the question. A week ago it was.

With Dirk Nowitzki likely in his last season (although I’ve been writing that for the last two seasons), the Mavericks have the new face of the franchise with Doncic.

Twenty years ago, Nowitzki came into the league as an awkward 20-year-old who averaged 8.2 points per game and shot just 20.6 percent from the 3-point line.

I’m not saying Doncic, 19, is going to be a better pro than Nowitzki, but he should have a greater impact than Nowitzki did in his first season.

Hawks

The Hawks were on the conflicting end of the Doncic trade. And I think it’s fair to say that they lost the public perception grade of that trade. But the nice thing is that the public perception really doesn’t matter in June. Talk to me in a month after Trae Young kills Summer League.

While I do think they Hawks will one day regret not taking Doncic, I think their next two picks after Trae Young were solid. Everyone knows I’m the conductor of the Kevin Huerter train. Atlanta took the Maryland sharpshooter with the 19th pick and I think this kid has a chance to be very, very good.

And then there’s Omari Spellman out of Villanova. This is a big boy who has all the tools to be a stretch four. The potential is there.

Obviously, this draft for them will be judged on the careers of Doncic and Young because that’s how things work. But Atlanta added two valuable pieces with Huerter and Spellman as well. This team took a chance with three players with the hope that one can be a star in the league. Atlanta needs it.

Bulls

And then there’s Chicago.

The Bulls probably weren’t on your radar after the draft, but they got two very solid players with their first-round picks (one courtesy of the Pelicans for Nikola Mirotic).

With the No. 7 pick, Chicago picked Wendell Carter Jr. He’s a center who was overlooked at Duke with Marvin Bagley Jr. there, but I think he has a chance to be a better pro than Bagley.

And did you know that Carter Jr. was accepted to Harvard? This is a smart dude. Chicago hopes that Lauri Markkanen and Carter Jr. can hold down the frontcourt for the next decade.

And then with the No. 22 pick, Chicago picked versatile wing Chandler Hutchison out of Boise State. Hutchison is a solid wing who can shoot and with his 6’7 frame, he fits today’s mold of “guard everyone or die!” mold.

A core of those three plus Zach LaVine might not be great next year, but it has the potential to be down the line. Potential is a scary word to use and it’s probably overused, but that’s what teams are basing many of their decisions on.

CALL THE FIRE DEPARTMENT!

What hot take do I want to sizzle up today?

Okay, fine. I’ll predict the 2018-19 Rookie of the Year before Summer League has even started.

First, we’re going to look at who will have the biggest opportunity among rookies. We are going to limit this to top-15 picks because otherwise we’d be talking forever, and I have plans tonight.

We can probably take out Young, who right now has Dennis Schroder above him on the depth chart. Mohamed Bamba will be great but Orlando has 387 centers on the team. If LeBron returns to Cleveland, Collin Sexton’s stock takes a hit. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Clippers), Miles Bridges (Hornets) and Jerome Robinson (Clippers) will all have some trouble getting initial minutes. And Michael Porter Jr. might not even play in 2018-19. So long, guys!

In the top-10, the contenders are Deandre Ayton, Bagley, Doncic, Jaren Jackson Jr., Carter and Kevin Knox.

I’m going to take off Ayton (too much talent around him to stand out), Jaren Jackson Jr. (he’s 18 and I just don’t think he’ll win it, that’s a crappy reason, I know), Carter Jr. (not enough touches with LaVine and Markkanen) and Knox (who is the point guard getting Knox the ball?).

That leaves us with the Bagley vs. Doncic battle.

Both players should be immediate starters. I know Smith is also a point guard, but I’m guessing Rick Carlisle will play them together in the backcourt, with Wesley Matthews, Harrison Barnes and Nowitzki rounding things out. The Kings have plenty of bigs (Skal Labissiere, Willie Cauley-Stein, Zach Randolph and Harry Giles), but none of them have the talent that Bagley has. If they did, the Kings wouldn’t have had the No. 2 pick. Bagley is like a young Randolph on steroids and more athleticism.

Doncic has more talent around him and probably won’t score as much. If I had to guess, he’ll have a stat line of something like 12 PPG, 7 APG, 4.5 RPG and 1.5 SPG. Very solid. But probably not ROY numbers.

Bagley is going to average 18 PPG and 11 RPG because both are there for the taking in Sacramento.

The Mavericks will win more games, but as we’ve seen in the Rookie of the Year battle, that doesn’t matter a whole lot.

There you have it. Marvin Bagley. The 2018-19 ROY.

For what it’s worth, I think Sacramento should have taken Doncic and I think he’s a better player long term. Think back to 2009-10 when another King, Tyreke Evans, won Rookie of the Year. We kind of knew that Steph Curry and James Harden had higher upside than Evans, but Evans had opportunity and a body that was ready for the NBA right away. Samesies for Bagley.

High 5

Content idea: Eating a hoagie with Josh Okogie. — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) June 25, 2018

I can’t take credit for this idea. Our Manager of Digital Innovation, Sam Flood, came up with the initial idea. But we need to make this a series. Okogie just sitting down and eating a hoagie once a week. He’ll review the hoagie and that will be that. You’re mistaken if you think I haven’t pitched this idea to the rest of our digital department.

This is Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns showing off his ripped body for the 10th ESPN Body Edition. You can check out more here.

His girlfriend seems excited.

My boyfriend is naked all over the internet.... welp. — Kawahine Andrade (@Kawahine_) June 25, 2018

Jessie Diggins who was born in Afton, Minnesota, is also featured in the magazine. She won the United States’ first-ever cross-country skiing gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics. Cool stuff for Minnesota.

Fun fact: Afton is also the home of Selma’s Ice Cream which is absolutely the best place I’ve gotten ice cream from. Granted, that list isn’t all that long. I had the Brownie Cascade mixed with Birthday Cake. It was awesome.

My name is Cecilia. https://t.co/OcX8oawpa8 — Cecilia Zandalasini (@Ceci_Zanda) June 23, 2018

The photo above is of Lynx sharpshooter Cecilia Zandalasini. Zandalasini, a basketball junkee, checked out Ayton’s press conference after the Lynx’s shootaround last Friday in Phoenix.

The Mercury throw some shade at Zandalasini. Zandalasini clapped back in more than one way. First off, her tweet response was killer. But she also finished with seven points in the team’s 83-72 win over the then first-place team. Don’t look now, but the Lynx are rolling again, having won four straight. The 22-year-old second-year player is averaging 8.0 points per game over that stretch after averaging just 2.5 in the previous six.

If Michael Porter gets back to being Michael Porter, he will be the best player to come to Denver since Carmelo Anthony arrived 15 years ago. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) June 22, 2018

I get what Marc Spears is saying. Yes, if Michael Porter Jr. gets back to the player he was before heading to Missouri, he’ll be very, very good. But that was more than a year ago. If you’re a Nuggets fan, you should be thrilled to have Porter, don’t get me wrong. The dude has a lot of upside, but there’s a reason he fell. Porter played in just three games at Missouri and hurt his stock more than he helped it, averaging 10 points and 6.7 rebounds in 17.7 minutes per game – shooting 33.3 percent from the field and 30 percent from deep.

It’s a low-risk pick for Denver, but for a player who reportedly couldn’t get out of bed for a workout before the draft, he has to do a lot to prove he can play in the league before being a star.

José Berríos, 94mph Two Seamer and 84mph Curveball, Overlay. Impossible. pic.twitter.com/PpaOLxgKc9 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 24, 2018

This is my new favorite Twitter account.

Look at those two pitches from Twins pitch Jose Berrios. They look the exact same 75 percent of the way to the plate before when curves in and the other one tails out. That’s freaking wild.

This is a reminder that I was on the 2007 Consolation Champion ROCORI Spartans baseball team. I won Mr. Dugout two years in a row. I’ll let you guess what that award was for.

SO LONG

This is the column of the week. I just had a bunch of draft thoughts that I wanted to get out before it became old news. Life comes at you fast.

As far as Wolves things to keep an eye on, there’s not a whole lot going on this week. But next week is busy, with the team kicking things off in Las Vegas for Summer League on July 6. Of course, free agency starts on July 1, but official announcements can’t be made until July 6.

The NBA has become a 12-month a year sport.

As always, thanks for reading. Enjoy your week.