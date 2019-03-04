Wizards Too Much For Wolves On The Road

The Wolves fell 121-135 in Washington, D.C. on Sunday evening. The game was close through halftime, with the Wolves leading at times in the second quarter, but the Wizards pulled away in the third and took the victory.

This game was defined by a huge disparity in the two teams’ three-point shooting. The Wolves hit just four shots from range on 27 attempts while the Wizards went 11-for-33. The Wolves also shot just 13-for-19 from the free-throw line while the Wizards went 26-of-32. The rebounding battle was exactly even, but the Wolves turned the ball over four more times.

It wasn’t one thing the Wolves did or didn’t do tonight that was the issue, it was death by a thousand cuts. Karl-Anthony Towns was great, scoring 28 points and adding 10 rebounds and 7 assists in a team-high 36 minutes and six Wolves reached double figures scoring, but Minnesota’s defense wasn’t able to stop Bradley Beal, Bobby Portis and Jabari Parker, all of whom scored more than 20 points.

As Luol Deng nurses a sore achilles, the Wolves have relied more and more on Keita Bates-Diop to fill in as a reserve on the wing. So far he’s performed very well and tonight was no exception. As Bates-Diop adjusts to the pace of the pro game it’s clear that he’s becoming a very intelligent player—he cuts well, makes great reads and he can probably play the three through the five in small ball lineups. He was the recipient of a few great passes tonight, but he put his teammates in the position to succeed by moving so willingly off the ball. A lot of people were surprised that Bates-Diop fell as far as he did in last year’s draft, and we’re beginning to see why.

Dario Saric looked far more comfortable on Sunday as well. The talented young forward had a rough few games coming into the game, but played well, finishing with 13 points, five rebounds and two assists. He shot 55.6 percent from the field. That’s not a monstrous stat line by any means, but it was a definitive step in the right direction for Saric, who has alternated between looking like the absolute answer for the Wolves at power forward and looking very uncomfortable on the court in the Wolves’ system. The Wolves see a future in Saric at that spot, so getting him a lot of run is important.

Guard Cameron Reynolds played his first-ever NBA minutes on Sunday, checking in with 2:04 remaining in the game. It’s always a fun thing to see players who have worked so hard get a chance on the biggest stage of them all—congratulations to him.

The Wolves next game is against the Thunder on Tuesday evening. If the teams’ past matchups are any indication, it should be a fun one.