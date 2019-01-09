Wiggins Was Incredible In Win Over Thunder

What a night from Andrew Wiggins.

In the Timberwolves’ 119-117 scrappy and emotional win over the Thunder in Oklahoma City on Tuesday night, Wiggins was the best player, finishing with 40 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

For Wiggins, it was the most points he’s scored since Jan. 22, 2017 when he put up 40 against the Clippers in a win. His 10 rebounds were his most since he hauled in 11 against the Knicks back on March 23, 2018 – also a win.

The performance coming in Ryan Saunders’ first game as interim head coach makes some sense considering how close the two are, but Wiggins has now scored 28 or more in three of his last four games.

“Coach (Saunders) put the ball in my hands in the end, and I just did the best I could to get everyone involved and try to make the plays we needed to win,” Wiggins said.

Check out the highlights below.