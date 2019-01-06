Wiggins Turns In Another Excellent Performance Against Lakers

Flash back to last month, and Andrew Wiggins was struggling. He was having trouble connecting on his shot, and it was hurting other areas of his game. Consider that slump over. Wiggins has been excellent in the Wolves’ last few games, and added another great performance to his resume on Sunday afternoon in a 108-86 home victory over the Lakers.

Wiggins finished with 28 points, mostly due to an incredible 25-point first half. It was his third outing of the season with 28+ points. Wiggins’ season high is 31 set against Boston last Wednesday. He has now scored 20 or more points in three of his last four games.

It’s obvious Wiggins has a ton of confidence in his shot right now. On one occasion, he got a rebound and dribbled it back out to the three-point line to drain a long-range jumper.

Wiggins went 8-for-16 in the first half. He also hit three three-pointers in the game and added five rebounds, two assists and a block.

The Wolves’ next game in Oklahoma City against the Thunder on Tuesday. The last time they met, back at the end of December, Wiggins torched the Thunder for 30 points.