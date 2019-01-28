Wiggins Shines Against Jazz Despite Wolves Loss

It’s a shame the Wolves weren’t able to get the victory on Sunday night against the Jazz, because Andrew Wiggins turned in quite a performance.

Though Wiggins obviously would have preferred Minnesota earned a win, there are so many positives he can take away from this performance. He scored 35 while shooting 56.5 percent from the field and added four assists, three rebounds and three steals. Wiggins’ shot selection was incredible tonight—he was a perfect seven-for-seven at the rim. He was aggressive and calculated and nobody on the Jazz seemed to be able to stay in front of him.

If there is one positive takeaway from all the injuries that the Wolves have dealt with in the last few weeks it’s the reminder of how good Wiggins can be with the ball in his hands. When he brings the ball down the floor it forces him to be engaged and alert to the movements of his teammates. He’s also been fantastic at protecting the ball on his drive in the last few games—he’s keeping it close and using his athleticism to get to the rim, forcing defenders to get in his body and risk fouling when attempting steals. While Wiggins did have four turnovers tonight, two of them were intercepted passes—after multiple season playing primarily off the ball, there’s bound to be a little rust as he takes on more ball-handling duties. But Wiggins passed the eye test tonight—he looked sharp and clean in his moves to the hoop and he made good decisions with the basketball.

The only red mark on Wiggins’ night was his three-point shooting—he was three-for-eight from beyond the arc—but a few of those shots were bad looks towards the end of the game when the Wolves were essentially jacking up desperation threes. For most of the game Wiggins seemed focused on leading with his driving ability and let the rest of his game come as it may.

The Wolves need this Wiggins. He’s been phenomenal over the course of the last week, and with each game becoming more and more important the Wolves need to be able to lean heavily on Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns to carry them through this stretch of injuries. It’s a lot of pressure, but that’s the kind of role that stars need to play. Wiggins has shown he’s capable of being a go-to scorer and he demonstrated that again tonight. If Wiggins continues to play like he did tonight, the Wolves could make a serious run.