Wiggins Moves To Second Place On Timberwolves All-Time Scoring List

Next up, Kevin Garnett.

With his fifth point on Friday night against the Spurs at Target Center, Andrew Wiggins hit 7,162 points for a career. He passed Sam Mitchell for second place in franchise history.

It was a 3-pointer early in the first quarter.

With this bucket, Andrew Wiggins passes Sam Mitchell for 2nd-most points scored in Wolves history. pic.twitter.com/KBMC0mAW2a — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) January 19, 2019

Mitchell scored 7,161 points with the Wolves in 757 games and 18,394 minutes.

For Wiggins, it didn’t take quite as long. Wiggins has appeared in 368 games and played 13,208 minutes.

Since entering the league in 2014, only 11 players have scored more points than Wiggins.

Below is a look at Wiggins’ season-by-season scoring totals:

2014-15: 1,387 points

2015-16: 1,675 points

2016-17: 1,933 points

2017-18: 1,452 points

2018-19: On pace for 1,424 points

Wiggins only needs 12,000 points and some change to catch Garnett for the No. 1 spot.

Per math, if Wiggins averages 19.5 points per game (his career average), he’ll pass that mark in 618 games, or about seven and a half seasons.

Let the journey begin.