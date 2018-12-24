Wiggins Has Huge Night For Wolves In Oklahoma City, Fittingly Ending With Game Winner

What a night for Andrew Wiggins.

Last season, we saw Wiggins hit a game-winning near halfcourt shot to beat the Thunder in Oklahoma City.

It must be something in the water in Oklahoma City. Wiggins hit the go-ahead layup for the Wolves in traffic with 15 seconds left, leading them to a 114-112 win over the Western Conference’s hottest team.

Andrew Wiggins gets the tough bucket to fall in #CrunchTime!#AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/NSaHOQJpiZ — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 24, 2018

Wiggins finished with a season-high 30 points to go with six rebounds and five assists while shooting 11-for-20 from the field and 2-for-4 from the 3-point line. Wiggins was active on both ends of the court and there was a reason why he played a team-high 42 minutes.

It’s the first time Wiggins has scored 30 or more points since Jan. 22 when he scored 40 against Clippers in LA.

Check out his full highlights below. A much-needed win for the Wolves and a huge performance by Wiggins.