Wiggins And Towns' Big Nights Not Enough As Wolves Fall To Hornets

A late push by the Wolves on Thursday night came up short as they fell to the Hornets 113-106 in Charlotte. It was a back and forth game, and the Wolves led by as many as eight in the first half, but a solid defensive performance by the Wolves dropped off in the fourth quarter and they weren’t able to generate enough offense to keep up with a phenomenal game from Kemba Walker.

Andrew Wiggins played very well on Thursday night, finishing with 20 points on eight-of-fifteen shooting. Karl-Anthony Towns had a relatively quiet outing, scoring just 21, but added 16 rebounds and six assists. Towns’ passing was on another level tonight and he did a great job finding his teammates when faced with a Charlotte defense that seemed wholly dedicated to having multiple bodies on him at all times. Josh Okogie, Dario Saric and Tyus Jones had nice nights as well to round out a good performance by the Wolves’ starters—all of them scored in double figures.

DID YA'LL KNOW WIGGS CAN FLY?!?! pic.twitter.com/2NxAxyExwk — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) March 22, 2019

However, outside of those five and a good contribution from Gorgui Dieng off the bench, offense was hard to come by. That’s what happens when you’re as shorthanded as the Wolves are right now. Taj Gibson missed the game with a calf injury and the team announced on Thursday morning that Robert Covington, Derrick Rose and Jeff Teague would be out for the remainder of the season. Additionally, Luol Deng is still nursing a sore achilles. Deng had become a key rotation piece for the Wolves before his injury.

Despite everything, the Wolves did put up a good fight on the road. They held the Hornets to 43-percent shooting from the field and 31 percent from three. The Wolves also got to the line more than the Hornets. Unfortunately, Minnesota only knocked down 18 of 29 attempts. Free throws aren’t free.

Also of note, Towns reached two major milestones on Thursday. He scored his 7,000th career point, becoming the fifth-youngest player in league history to do so. He also moved into fourth on the team’s all-time franchise scoring list. Despite the disappointment of the last few weeks, it’s important to remember how well set up the Wolves are for the future with a player like Towns anchoring the roster.

The Wolves play next on Saturday in Memphis. We’ll have more information on that game coming soon on timberwolves.com.